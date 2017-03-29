The Millennial Education Act Could Help A Lot Of Students

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Earlier this week, Democratic Senate President Peter Courtney of Salem, joined Hood River Republican state Senator Chuck Thomsen’s push for student debt reform.
The chief sponsors of the proposal, Senate Bill 1034, also called “Millennial Education Act” say their bill will help Oregon college graduates burdened by student debt by fixing Oregon’s tax code to make their debt payments completely tax-free.
Courtney said “Education that isn’t affordable, isn’t accessible. We should consider every option to make college more affordable for students. Our bottom line should always be the students.”
While the key focus of the bill is to help Millennials, college graduates of all ages will benefit. The proposal will allow taxpayers to subtract from taxable income the amount of money paid as principal of or interest on qualified education loans.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate Education Committee with a subsequent referral to the Senate Finance and Revenue Committee.