Klamath Kids Getting Artsy

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Basin elementary students got to get involved with art at Ferguson and Peterson Elementary, with the help of some high school kids from Mazama.
In February, all 600 students at Peterson Elementary worked on an art project. Teachers, staff and volunteers ran different activities, as did high school photography students from Mazama. Activities they got to participate in included: Painting, Drawing, Mask Making, Calligraphy, Origami and Photography.
Then earlier this month Peterson Elementary dedicated an afternoon to art projects which were showcased during conferences. Projects for Dena Morosin’s fifth grade class included communal murals on paper in the style of Keith Haring.
According to DoSomething.org, students who study art are four times more likely to be recognized for academic achievement and three times more likely to be awarded for school attendance than those who don’t study art. Also, a recent article from the School Superintendents Association, revealed that art helps develop pattern recognition, mental representations of what is observed or imagined, symbolic or metaphorical representation and careful observation of the world.
Check out KCSD’s Facebook page to see photos from the events at both schools.