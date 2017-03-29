Klamath County Commissioners’ Administrative Meeting Wrap Up

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Yesterday at the Klamath County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, a number of hiring of personnel was approved. All three positions are either seasonal or temporary – one position in the Community Development Department, another in the Klamath County Sheriff’s Department and a third person hired for the Klamath County Juvenile Department.
The Board also approved a $1.49 credit card processing fee to be included in the cost of business at Animal Control and an update on the North Ridge Estates Superfund Depository was given.
Also, Earl Perry with the KCCD Code Enforcement team appeared before the Board to discuss property owners who have fencing violations and need to bring them up to code. As Commissioner Boyd pointed out, and the other Commissioners agreed, there is a more pressing issue of residents leaving their front lawns as unsightly mess.
The discussion brought up an idea of some retired folks in the area, offering to volunteer their time to find properties that are in need of a nudge from someone to clean up their property, and report those addresses back to the County. This committee if formed, might have liability issues so the BOCC is going to discuss it more with legal counsel and revisit it at a later date. As Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said, the BOCC is still “on the fence” with which direction to go, (pun intended!).