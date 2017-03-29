Free Fishing Across The State This Spring And Summer

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife invites Oregon families to fish for free at 28 different events this spring and summer. The season officially kicks off this Saturday April 1st. Don’t have gear? Don’t worry, ODFW is providing loaner rods, reels, tackle and bait along with some helpful tips from experienced anglers. They usually stock all the locations with plenty of trout so you can practice hooking, fighting and landing a fish.
Chris Willard, the Education Manager at ODFW says the events are designed to show families how easy and fun fishing can be. “Fishing is a great family activity, but it can be a little intimidating when you’re just starting out. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible to learn how to fish by offering these supported events. We hope everyone has a good time at these events and discovers just how fun fishing can be.”
Visit dfw.state.or.us/education/angling/family_fishing.asp where you can see the dates, times and locations of all the Family Fishing events. As well as purchase licenses.
Kids 11 and under can fish for free but if you’re an adult or 12-17 years old, you will need an Oregon fishing license. Licenses for 12 to 17 year olds are $10 dollars. If you need one, get it early as there will not be licenses for sale at the events.