Another Oregon DOC Prisoner Dies In Custody

By: Christy Lynn
Ontario, Ore. – Another Department Of Corrections inmate has died while behind bars. 70 year old Joseph Roden was found around 8:20pm on Saturday March 25th, unresponsive in the shower at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Ontario. Medical staff began life-saving efforts but he was pronounced dead near 9pm.
It’s believed in this case there is no suspicious cause, the death seems to be from natural causes. But as with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is looking into it.
Roden entered the Department Of Correction custody in 2014, on 3 counts of assault out of Josephine County. His earliest release date was January 2025.
Next of kin has been notified, we’ll bring you more information should it develop.