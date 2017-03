At the Mt. Ashland Ski Area this Sunday, for every 5 cans of food you donate, you’ll get a free lift ticket.

Bring 5 non perishable food itmes for the Aging Community Coordinated Enterprises & Supportive Services (ACCESS) you’ll ski for free.

Sunday April 2nd at Mt Ashalnd Ski Area.

The ACCESS truck will be parked int he Mt. Ashland parking lot near the lodge.

For more info, contact Chris Bosse, ACCESS Food Bank Supervisor at 541-200-5152 or at cbosse@accesshelps.org