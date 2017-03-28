Secretary Of State Richardson Supports A Tweak To The Motor Voter Act

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – A bill that was just introduced to the Senate gets a vote of support from Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson. Senate Bill 802 will improve upon the Oregon Motor Voter Act by pre-registering 16-year-olds so they can vote when they turn 18.
Richardson said, “This encourages voter participation and helps maximize access. I will update the Elections Division’s administrative rules to ensure full privacy of minors’ personal information, and will continue working with county elections officers to secure full funding for implementation of all aspects of the Oregon Motor Voter Act.”
Senate Bill 802 builds on Richardson’s 2007 vote to pre register 17 year olds in the House Bill 2910.