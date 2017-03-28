Klamath County Unemployment Rate Looking Great

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Great news for jobs last month. Looking back at February, both Klamath and Lake Counties posted unemployment rates below 6% for the first time since 1990. Officials say dropping unemployment levels are likely due to a combination of moderate job gains and workers who are retiring.
For us in Klamath County, the unemployment rate went from 6.1% in Jan to 5.8% in February.
170 jobs were added county wide in February. Job growth locally was primarily in health care, local education (which now includes Oregon Institute of Technology) and retail trade. Meanwhile job losses over the past year continue to be mostly in the leisure and hospitality industries, which are collectively down about 100 jobs.
Usually we get one unemployment report a month, but March we get two. The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the March county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, April 25th and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data on Tuesday, April 18th.