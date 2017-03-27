Tragedy On The Beach In Bandon On Sunday

By: Christy Lynn
Bandon, Ore. – A horrible accident in Bandon on Sunday. Around 4pm, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel were called out to South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon, where apparently a log had rolled on top of a 14 year old girl from Eugene.
Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the girl had sustained life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation indicates that a the 14 year old girl was playing on a log, in the heavy receding tide, when the log rolled on top of her. After several tries, witnesses were able to get the girl out from under the log. Despite Bandon Police Officer that administered CPR and paramedics who performed life saving measures, the girl was pronounced dead at South Coos Hospital.