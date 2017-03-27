The Jordan Cove Open House At OIT Had Both Sides Turn Out

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Last Friday, March 24th at OIT there was a Open House for questions and answers on the Jordan Cove Pipeline project. It was set up kind of like an art exhibit where they have stations manned by different employees who specialize in different areas of the pipeline project, people perused pamphlets and posters and asked questions.
Almost an hour in, a group of folks against the pipeline gathered just outside the meeting room with signs and posters voicing their opposition to the pipeline. But both sides pretty much kept to themselves respecting their own areas and opinions.
I spoke to several people on both sides of the project.
Against the pipeline is Leslie Lowe. Ms. Lowe is the President for the Klamath Chapter of the League of Women Voters, and says her group has been protesting it for several years. “For a whole variety of reasons… there are several main concerns, clearly the usefulness of fracking in order to provide gas for foreign countries that put dollars into the profits of stockholders, and in order to accomplish that, they go across Native American lands. They do eminent domain. Eminent Domain is supposed to be taken for the benefit of the public not for the benefit of stockholders. And unfortunately this company has somehow managed to twist that around and I’m partially here to find out how they wanted to do that.”
Also not for it is Perry Chocktoot, Director of the Cultural and Heritage department of the Klamath Tribes, who also on sits on Tribal Council. Chocktoot says “we can’t support it because of the impacts to the environment – it goes underneath the rivers, and we’re already struggling with the endangered fish, so if might or maybe this won’t impact those fish, sorry but we’re not willing to take that risk.”
On the For It side I spoke with Gary Jackson. Mr. Jackson is the business representative for the Laborers Union Local 737. One reason he’s for it is because it’ll bring work not just to our area but the whole state. 3,500 jobs total in Oregon he says. The second reason he’s for it is so that it will stimulate some of the economy around here. Jackson was raised in Tiller, the little town in Southern Oregon that was recently up for sale – so he doesn’t want to see that happen to Klamath Falls. As far if there was an earthquake and the pipeline were to crack or leak, Jackson says there are auto shut offs that will stop the flow of gas. He wasn’t exactly sure how they work but said they exist.
Another pro pipeline person is Michael Hinrichs – Spokesperson for Jordan Cove LNG. Hinrichs says these open houses are for the community to ask questions and voice concerns “before the federal process fully takes over and FERC takes over the public hearings.”
The current pipeline route is “proposed” but not set in stone. It’s already had 55 reroute adjustments at the request of landowners according to Hinrichs. As far as concerns of fracking, Hinrichs says there’s no fracking involved with this “from our end,” saying they don’t extract the gas, they’re transporting it and will be tying into the Ruby Pipeline already underneath the ground in Klamath Falls. The Ruby was constructed in 2010 and placed into service in 2011. As far as supply, Hinrichs says it hasn’t been determined, but customers would be able to choose supply from either US Rockies or Canadian Rockies.
To the American Indian population in Klamath County, Hinrichs said “we have always engaged them before but we certainly will be doing that much more this time around. We understand that they want to be much more involved in the discussions in consultation and if there are requests that they would like cultural monitors on site, or even weighing in on design, then we’re more than happy to do that.”
When I asked Hinrichs, what if there’s an earthquake, what cause for alarm would we have, he said it’s dry gas, there’s no liquid in the pipes. ”So if on the off chance that there is a leak, the gas would dissipate into the air, it does not stay on the ground, it does not contaminate water, it does not stay in water, so that’s one of those issues we want to make certain and clear the record on that this time around.”
For those concerned the pipeline could affect the water/animals Hinrichs replied that the pipe will go under the river via horizontal directional drilling. They will drill 135 ft below the river bed, which is 150 feet below surface of the water. So no impact, no vibration to the water or the fish.
Hinrichs said the the pipeline would bring 40 permanent jobs in Klamath Falls. Also, when they did the original economic analysis/benefit report, it showed that Klamath County would receive $3 million dollars in tax revenue, but now they estimate the number to be closer to $20 million dollars for every year for the life of the project.
They’re in Pre Filing now, next steps would be going into Filing mode, when FERC takes over – probably near the beginning of Fall. FERC will conduct Scoping Hearings at that time, where the public can give input and concerns that they would like FERC to consider. Those data requests get handed back over to the Jordan Cove folks, and they will then have to go out and get more info if it’s something they haven’t addressed already.
If all goes as planned, Hinrichs said they estimate that in about 18 months from now FERC will give their approval, then they need to get the State approval. Construction of the LNG facility takes 4-5 years and construction of the pipeline takes is 2 years, according to Hinrichs.