Super John II Soars To Life On The Linkville Stage

The Linkville Players present their final show of the 2016-17 “Little Linkville – plays for children” series.
Super John II performances are April 1, 2, 8 & 9.
Saturday performances are at 1 p.m, Sunday performances are at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Ticket prices for the show $2.
Little Linkville is a series offered at the Linkville Playhouse as a supplement to their regular season shows. Now in its sixth season, parents are encouraged to get tickets early (at Periwinkle Home) but they will also be available at the door, subject to availability.