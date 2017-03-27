‘Silent Servant’ Award Given To Klamath Falls Resident

By: Christy Lynn
Vancouver, Was. – The Peter R. Marsh Foundation of Vancouver, Washington has selected Basin mentor with Citizens For Safe Schools, Royce Mace, as the recipient of their award this year.
Mr. Mace is an air traffic controller at Kingsley Field. As a member of Citizens for Safe Schools, he says he not only believes “character counts and mentoring matters,” he lives it himself every day. Mr. Mace has mentored two young men for over a year, and he’s still in contact with them, and meets with them if they need to.
As a mentor he spends an hour a week taking his mentee to do fun things in the community like playing basketball on the base, rock climbing, hiking and more. The staff of the Citizens For Safe Schools are feel honored to know Royce Mace and can see the difference he is making in his mentees’ lives.
The Marsh Foundation is based on the belief that people who voluntarily and privately serve others in need, are the most valuable citizens of our communities. One initiative of the Peter R. Marsh Foundation is to encourage selfless service to others by identifying people who serve, recognizing and awarding them for their service and encouraging them to continue in their important community role – because they inspire others to experience the fulfillment of living as a Silent Servant.
If you’re interested in learning more about becoming a mentor, please email info@citizensforsafeschools.org or call 541-882-3198.
(Pictured L-R: Margot Durand, Nicole Mace, Royce Mace, Ted Abrams & Marilyn Geaney)