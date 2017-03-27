Secretary Of State Richardson Makes Friendly Wager With N.C.

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson has made a friendly wager with North Carolina’s Secretary of State, Elaine Marshall before Saturday’s NCAA Final Four game between the Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

“The Ducks are on a roll and have what it takes to go all the way,” said Richardson adding, “the Tar Heels may be a tough team, but we’ve got Coach Altman, the skill, dedication, and teamwork of our players, and our secret weapon – the Ducks uniform. I’m confident we will pull out another ‘W’ in Arizona. This Saturday, all of Oregon needs to channel the Ducks’ mantra – ‘Sometimes you, sometimes me. ALWAYS US’ — and cheer our Ducks on to victory.”

The wager: If the Ducks lose, Richardson will gift North Carolina with a case of Crater Lake Soda, a box of Saint Cupcake cupcakes and assorted Oregon cheeses from Rogue Creamery and the Tillamook dairies. If the Tar Heels lose, Ms. Marshall will send us a bottle of Covington Gourmet Vodka and a pot of North Carolina peanuts. The loser also must wear the jersey of the winning team for an entire workday.

The game is this Saturday in Arizona at the University of Phoenix Stadium.