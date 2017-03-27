March Is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

Salem, Ore. – This month marks the 13th anniversary of the first Developmental Disabilities Month. It was originally declared by so back in 1987 by then President Ronald Reagan. Continuing the tradition, Governor Kate Brown has proclaimed that March 2017 as a time to “recognize Oregon public policy accomplishments regarding persons with disabilities and to also identify the improvements to public policy that are needed to fully include all of Oregon’s citizens with developmental disabilities.”

Oregon is apparently one of only three states with no large, state-run institutions to care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Currently, over 22,000 people with IDD receive services from Oregon Developmental Disabilities Services. They are more fully integrated into their workplaces, schools, and communities than ever before.

If you’d like more information, please visit these sites:

The Cost of Compassion: youtu.be/3wqbPbnqjag

Governor’s Proclamation: oregonresource.box.com/s/x6iner06cdttvbue37ojkatxa2b4wka6

Partnerships in Community Living Careers Page: pclpartnership.org/careers/