Campground Hosts Wanted North Of Chiloquin

By: Christy Lynn
Chiloquin, Ore. – Ever thought of being a campground host or hostess? Well the Fremont-Winema National Forest is looking for energetic, good-natured people to serve as campground hosts at the Williamson River Campground for the 2017 season.
The Williamson River Campground is a 20 unit property located about 10 miles north of Chiloquin.
What will be your job duties? Well the most important job of a campground host/hostess is to provide an enjoyable camping experience for the public. Also you’re expected to help out visitors with information about the campground and local recreation activities. You must work well with people, be personable and neat in appearance and physically able to perform the following tasks: Clean and stock restrooms, Clean fire rings, picnic tables and pick up litter, Mow and weed-eat campsites and along roadways and Ensure fees are collected.
They’re hoping to have someone hired and ready to go by mid June. You will need to bring your own self-contained trailer and the Forest Service will provide everything else, like the campsite, propane, gas and a subsistence allowance.
If chosen, you’ll be working Thursday through Monday, including holidays, through Labor Day. Submit an application now thorugh April 30 online at: fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema or you can call Heidi Anderson at 541-883-6702.