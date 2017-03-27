Bungee Jumping At A State Scenic Viewpoint Anyone?

Terrebonne Ore. – How’d you like to go bungee jumping at Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint? The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is currently soliciting proposals from businesses interested in offering recreational bungee jumping north of Terrebonne. Terrebone is in Deschutes County between Redmond and Opal City, Oregon.
The site you’d be leaping off of is a decommissioned highway bridge over the Crooked River at Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint. Proposals are accepted now through late April or early May.
If you thought you heard they offered bungee jumping in the past, you’re correct. Back in 2015-2016, a pilot program for summer started but didn’t last very long. The folks at the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department surveyed park visitors last year, and the results showed two positive things… one, that bungee jumping did not detract from the overall park experience and two, highway safety did not appear to be affected. You can read the full survey here at: bit.ly/peterskeneogdensurvey.
Officials did do some surveying with the help of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, on the effect that bungee jumping may have on raptors nesting and flying below the canyon rim. The wildlife results were inconclusive and will require them to study more over a longer period of time. So even though bungee jumping will be offered, be ready for schedules or operations to change due to protecting the birds.
Once a contract is signed, it’ll be valid for 2 years, with options for renewal that go into 10 years. This should help give the Park Manager flexibility to modify or change the program if needed.
OPRD Stewardship Manager Trevor Taylor says “protecting wildlife passing through the park is important, and while there are no raptor nests nearby, we’ll need to monitor this carefully so we can make adjustments as we go.” Jerry Winegar, the OPRD Mountains Region Manager added that “climbing and mountain biking were both new to state parks at one time, but now help introduce new people to Oregon’s outdoors.”
Businesses interested in submitting proposals for the operation must register with the State of Oregon Procurement Information Network at orpin.oregon.gov/open.dll/welcome.