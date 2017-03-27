April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Department of Health And Safety has set aside April as the month that we recognize child abuse prevention. The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention and this year the pinwheel garden is in front of city hall and the fairgrounds.

This year’s event will be at Sugarmans Corner in downtown Klamath Falls on April 4th at 1pm. We will have healthy snacks, speakers regarding child abuse prevention, the family of the year and several choirs from the local schools. Please feel free to join us.

For more information contact Rhonda Neighorn DHS-Community Development Coordinator at 541-850-3632.