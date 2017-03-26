Studded Tire Deadline April 1st

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – No joke, come April 1st you better not have your snow tires still on your vehicle.
“Traction Tires” is kind of an umbrella that includes studded tires, retractable studded tires, or other tires that meet the tire industry definition as suitable for use in severe snow conditions.
“Studded tires” are a kind of traction tires with studs that are made of a rigid material. They wear at the same rate as the tire tread. The studs must be at least .04 inch but not more than .06 inch beyond the tread surface.
They’re great for snow, but so much on regular roads. Damage from studded tires costs our state almost $9 million dollars a year, because the damage they create when it’s not snowing, requires the road to be repaved earlier than it normally would be.
They are only legal for use in Oregon from November 1 through March 31. Driving with studded tires outside of that time frame, will result in a Class C violation and a fine of nearly $200.