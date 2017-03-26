Deadline For Oregon Promise Is This Coming Saturday

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. - High school seniors, recent high school graduates and GED recipients who want priority acceptance into the Oregon Promise program, have less than a week to apply.
This Saturday, April 1st is when applications must be in or you might miss out on free grant funding for college.
Jared Dill, outreach and recruitment coordinator for Klamath Community College reminds high school students that “taking advantage of funding from Oregon Promise is a no-brainer for families that don’t have a lot of money to contribute to college. Everyone should apply as soon as possible.”
The Oregon Promise program is a state grant that will pay some or all of the tuition at an Oregon community college. But there are some stipulations. Oregon Promise is for recent high school graduates and GED recipients who enroll in an Oregon community college within six months of graduation. For those that want to start college this fall, you have to graduate between March 1st and August 1st. Plus you must have a grade point average of at least a 2.5.
Last fall, over 160 Oregon Promise students joined KCC for the school’s first run at the program. If you got in the first year and want to do it again, you do have to reapply. For full-time students, awards range from $1,000 to $3,397 per year, depending on financial need. Annual tuition for a full-time student at KCC is $3,222.
For more information visit oregonstudentaid.gov/oregon-promise.aspx.