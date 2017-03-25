Oregon Dept. Of Public Safety Looking To Hire 500 People

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – If you’re looking for a job and would consider moving to another part of the state, the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) is looking to hire 500 people. A career fair will be held in Salem on Friday March 31st and Saturday April 1st at the Oregon Public Safety Academy.
More than four dozen city, county, state, tribal and federal agencies are participating in the fair. Departments included in the 500 jobs they’re looking to fill: police, corrections, parole and probation, fire-rescue, emergency communications as well as analysts, chemists, nurses and CSI.
Some recent research shows that over the next two years, many public safety employees will be retiring. So in about 2 years they could be looking to fill 1,000 positions statewide.
Click on this link for more information:
http://www.flashalertnewswire.net/images/news/2017-03/1187/102883/2017_Oregon_Public_Safety_Career_Day_Flyer.pdf