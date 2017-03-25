Governor Brown Calls For A Health Care Plan That Moves Oregonians Forward

By: Christy Lynn
Washington, D.C. – This past Thursday, March 23rd Governor Kate Brown met with several officials in D.C. to urge that any changes to health care keep insurance, jobs and improve access to affordable care to all Oregonians.
Governor Brown met with a slew of lawmakers, including Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Medicaid and Medicare Administrator Seema Verma, Senator Jeff Merkley, Representative Peter Defazio, Representative Greg Walden, Representative Kurt Schrader and Representative Suzanne Bonamici.
“While there’s been uncertainty throughout the day about whether Congress would pass a bill, let’s not forget about the uncertainty this is creating for hundreds of thousands of Oregonians who are worried about whether they’ll continue to have health care,” said Governor Brown. “I found common ground with Secretary Price on the flexibility Oregon needs to build on our health care system. But, flexibility is useless without adequate resources. While the American Health Care Act is the wrong direction, there are other bipartisan solutions we could work on together. I look forward to helping shape the future of healthcare, not being subject to mandates from Washington D.C.”