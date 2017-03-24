Women in Klamath history program

Sunday, March 26, 2pm at the Baldwin Hotel Museum five women who have played significant roles in Klamath Basin history will be featured.

Longtime Klamath County rancher Gerda Hyde is the only living woman to be covered in the program. The others include Toby “Winema” Riddle, who was credited with being a peacemaker during the Modoc Indian War; Philomen Liskey, longtime rancher; Martha Anne Dow, former president of Oregon Institute of Technology; and Nina Pence, first female architect in Klamath Falls.

Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.

Sunday’s event is being held in recognition of March being Women’s History Month.

For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.