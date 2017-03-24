The Annual Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run Coming In May

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – If you or your company would like to sponsor someone for the upcoming Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run, the deadline is April 1st.
The Wildland Firefighter Foundation invites anyone who is interested to become sponsors for the Seventh Annual Wildland Firefighter Remembrance Run. It’s going to be held at the Lava Beds National Monument, about an hour south of us, on May 6th 2017.
It starts at 10am and they’ll have both a 10K run and a 5K walk/run.
You can sponsor by either making a $150 dollar donation or donate a raffle prize valued at $150. Sponsors will get their name or logo on an event t-shirt and on a large banner displayed at the start and finish lines.
All proceeds are tax deductible and will go directly to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, to help families of firefighters killed in the line of duty.
The deadline for submitting sponsorship forms is April 1, 2017. Fill out a PDF sponsorship forms online at: wffremembrancerun.wixsite.com/2017
If you’d like more information contact Paul Zerr at 541-941-4268.