Stay Safe This Spring Break

Salem, Ore – Spring Break is here and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas would like to remind Oregonians to stay safe.

The search and rescue community is on standby to respond if needed. Lucas says a lot of accidents can be avoided by being prepared and knowing where you’re going, the weather conditions, what you need, and by bringing extra supplies like water and high protein or other snacks. ”Plan for safety and the unexpected,” says Lucas. “When you go hiking, dress accordingly. Bring food, a cell phone and other supplies you may need.”

They are some wilderness safety tips if you want to check them out online at: nps.gov/isro/planyourvisit/upload/Safety%20Tips%20for%20Hiking-2.pdf

Pictured: Oregon State Search and Rescue Coordinator Scott Lucas (center) stands with U.S. Coast Guard Pilots, March 2017, at U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend Headquarters prior to a capabilities demonstration of the MH-65 Short Range Recovery Helicopter.