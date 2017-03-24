Free Rabies Vaccine Clinics

Saturday, April 1st from 10am-2pm - a free rabies vaccine clinic will be held in the Blue Building at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. And again, on Sunday, April 9th from 1pm-3pm at the Chemult Fire Hall, provided by Klamath County Animal Control.

There will also be an opportunity to license your dog, as well as discounted pricing on microchips and other vaccines. Klamath County Animal Control will waive late fees associated with licensing to anyone who does not have unpaid fines.

Basin Transit Service has donated free bus passes for pet owners and their dogs to ride to the vaccine clinic at the Fairgrounds on April 1. All dogs are required to be in a pet carrier to ride on the bus.

For free bus passes, and additional information call~ Animal Control, 541-882-1279.