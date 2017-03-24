Dog Lake Road Near Lakeview Closed Temporarily

Lakeview, Ore. – Forest Road 4017, also known to locals as Dog Lake Road in the Lakeview District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, is currently closed due to severe erosion and road damage. It’s shut down between Forest Service Roads 4017.101 and 4020.401.
The closure starts about 9 miles from the Fremont-Winema National Forest entry sign and almost 4 miles from the end of the county road.
Lakeview District Ranger Dave Brillenz remarked that “Conditions deteriorated rapidly over the past week due to rain and the beginning runoff from snowmelt saturating the hillside and undercutting the road.”
It’s so bad that a large section of road is unsafe for even lightweight vehicles.
Brillenz added “with additional rain and storms in the forecast, we needed to close the road until things dry out enough that we can make repairs safely. We are working on securing additional funding for the repairs and working with engineers to correct the situation.”
Forest crews are working to clear roads so we can use them as alernate routes. So far, Forest Service Road 3940, also known as the Dent Creek Road, has approximately 4 miles which need to be plowed. You can access it from State Highway 140 north of Drews Reservoir.
Then as it warms up a bit, Forest Service Road 4020.401 should also be open. Key word there being “should.” Always be prepared for changing conditions and be aware that weather may make the roads impassable.
(Pictured: View of the damage of Forest Road 4017 approximately a half mile before Dog Lake)