The Search For A New BTS GM Continues

Klamath Falls, Ore. - Wednesday, March 22nd at the Basin Transit Service Board of Directors meeting, the update on the search for a new General Manager was given. They’re just now starting to advertise, they’re hoping to interview candidates by May and best case scenario have a new GM by September when Ernie Palmer retires after 25 years.
Apparently the city of Bend is also looking for a GM – BTS Commissioner Chair Dr. Michael McCullough had a great idea – for the candidates Bend rejects they could send them our way to be vetted! They’re not really going to do that but it’s a great idea.
Ridership was about the same so far this year as compared to last year at this time. The bus pass program with OIT is at about half of sales compared to 2016. The Board is not sure they want to renew their membership with the Chamber of Commerce. For now they plan to wait until the new GM is hired, and then let he/she decide.
Also there is some talk about revisiting how federal dollars are spent in the transportation industry,we’ll know more after a hearing in April in Salem. But there are many options for funding they’re looking at: an Engine Displacement Tax, Rental Car Tax, Marijuna Tax, Sales Tax, Corportate Excise Tax/Income, Motor Vehicle Sales Tax and the one the Palmer believes most state leaders are favoring, a Statewide Payroll Tax. That one could bring in $1.4 million dollars a year to BTS, but that’s just an estimate.
Things did get a little heated between two of the board members. Sandra Fox was not happy that fellow board member Marc Kane did not take attendance at a recent industry conference seriously.
The next meeting will be Wednesday April 26th, 2017.