Jordan Cove Open House This Friday

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Representatives of the Jordan Cove LNG and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline will be holding open houses in various locations around the state for a question and answer type gathering. The meetings are part of the Federal Energy Regulatory pre filing process, to provide the public with a chance to learn more about the pipeline project as well as interact with FERC representatives and those representing the companies behind the project.

Our open house will be this Friday the 24th at OIT, in the Mt Mazama room at 4pm.