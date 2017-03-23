Get A Message Sign Idea For ODOT?

By: Christy Lynn
Medford, Ore. – You’ve probably seen those electronic message boards on I-5 that say things like Buckle Up, or Drive Safe. Well the Oregon Department of Transportation asked Oregonians to come up with some new distracted driving messages to remind folks to keep their eyes on the road when driving, and not their smart phone. Craig Birnbach of Portland suggested ‘LOL’ ISN’T WORTH D.O.A.; From Steph Szabo also of Portland; 2 HANDS ON THE WHEEL = 1 SAFE DRIVER DON’T TEXT & DRIVE; And Heather King of Salem RIGHT NOW, YOU HAVE ONE JOB: DRIVE SAFELY.
If you have an idea for one, send it to ODOT via Facebook or Twitter. Use no more than three lines and 18 characters per line. Your idea may very well appear on I-5 VMS signs next. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration research shows human decisions cause 94% of all crashes.