Deadline Is Soon To Order Veterans Memorial Bricks

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, – Ore. If you want to order a Veterans Memorial Project Brick this Spring, the deadline is April 1st.
The bricks will be dedicated to military veterans and will be placed at the Veterans Memorial by Memorial Day. The community wide project honors and recognizes Vets who have served our country.
The memorial features a pavilion, war monuments and over 5,000 dedicated bricks meant to be a lasting legacy to military individuals. Each brick is a tribute to one military member and their service. They cost $50 each and you can dedicate them to any US Vet regardless of where they live or if they are deceased.
For more information, contact the City of Klamath Falls Development Services Office at (541) 883-5361. You can download a brick order form at Klamathfalls.city