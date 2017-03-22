The 2017-2018 Oregon Blue Book Is Now Available

Salem, Ore. – The state’s official almanac and fact book, The Oregon Blue Book is now available for purchase. Some call it an Oregon institution, others an icon and some even treat them as collector items. It has been published and updated every year since 1911. This year they published a limited number of copies, 150-thousand.

The theme of this year’s Blue Book is “Outdoor Recreation.” In it you’ll find features and photos of the Oregon Cascades, Pacific Crest Trail, Oregon artwork, and memorabilia from Oregon’s museums and historical societies.

This 2017-2018 edition also corresponds with the 50th Anniversary of the Pacific Crest Trail being designated a National Scenic Trail.

New features in this version include a history of outdoor recreation in Oregon as well as the winning essays from a statewide contest that asked elementary and middle school students to write about their favorite outdoor activities.

The 2017-2018 Oregon Blue Book can be purchased online from the State Archives, at the Capitol Gift Show, Powell’s Books in Portland and or course other book retailers around the state. Jump online to see the searchable web version of the book at: bluebook.state.or.us.

If you have any questions or need more information on how to get a copy, contact Julie Yamaka at 503-378-5199 or at julie.a.yamaka@state.or.us. To purchase online, go to secure.sos.state.or.us/prs/shopBlueBook.do.