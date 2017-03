Klamath Falls, Ore – Tonight at Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria there’s going to be a presentation called “The 2017 Oroville Dam Crisis.” Dan Keppen, Executive Director of the Family Farm Alliance will host the 30 minute slide presentation on the Oroville Dam and the California State Water Project, the recent flooding and damage to the spillways as well as the political ramifications.

Tonight at Wednesday, March 22nd 5:30pm, Mia’s and Pia’s 3545 Summers Lane in Klamath Falls.