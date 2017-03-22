Oregon Department Of Corrections: Sustainability Rockstars

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – You’ve heard of model prisoners… well our prisons are models for sustainability. On Saturday March 11th, the Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) was presented with the Recycler of the Year Award at the Mid-Valley Green Awards. Pictured here is DOC Sustainability Programs Manager Chad Naugle accepting the Recycler of the Year award for 2016.
The DOC was lauded for: recycling and upcycling efforts of things like ballistic vests, shoes, and fabric; refurbishing of furniture; and its donation efforts of hundreds of blankets to the Salem Sleeping Bag Project.
The Department’s Central Distribution Center recycled/upcycled 2.3 million pounds of backhauled commodities from its institutions last year. The Center worked with prison staff statewide to collect the following items and in the process diverting over 750 tons of waste from landfills:
4,310 lbs. of ballistic vests; 72,600 lbs. of tires; 1,200 lbs. of printer cartridges; 42,875 lbs. of e-waste; 1,390,391 lbs. of cardboard/office pack paper and 219,270 lbs. of confidential documents.
Naugle says “I am amazed by the recycling efforts from staff and adults in custody. This Recycler of the Year award would not be possible without the dedicated staff across the department.”