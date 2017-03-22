  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Ordinance To Be Detonated at 10:30am Today

Ordinance To Be Detonated at 10:30am Today

Kingsley Field
2017/03/22
By: Christy Lynn

 

Klamath Falls, Ore. – At Kingsley Field this morning at 10:30am the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Beale Air Force Base will be performing another detonation.  This is the 2nd this week.  

Apparently a hung flare on an F-15 Eagle failed to deploy yesterday during a training flight.  The aircrew deployed the aircraft’s flares as part of a routine training exercise and one did’t eject.  When a flare is intended to fire and does not, it is considered armed and hazardous.

So just a heads up, if you live near Kingsley Field, and hear an explosive noise around 10:3am, that’s why.  




Multimedia