Ordinance To Be Detonated at 10:30am Today

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – At Kingsley Field this morning at 10:30am the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team from Beale Air Force Base will be performing another detonation. This is the 2nd this week.
Apparently a hung flare on an F-15 Eagle failed to deploy yesterday during a training flight. The aircrew deployed the aircraft’s flares as part of a routine training exercise and one did’t eject. When a flare is intended to fire and does not, it is considered armed and hazardous.
So just a heads up, if you live near Kingsley Field, and hear an explosive noise around 10:3am, that’s why.