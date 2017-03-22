Basin Residents Turn Out For Kingsley Firefighter Event

Klamath Falls, Ore – Once again the Basin comes through for someone in our community.

We just got the numbers in from last Friday night’s Kinglsey Firefighter Benefit for Tim VanLeeuwen held at the Fairgrounds. A total of 480 people attended and they took in over $21 thousand dollars after expenses. The money will go towards helping Tim and his family pay for medical and transportation costs.

Thank you so much to all who came out to support it, the family was “shocked by the generosity of the community.”

==============================================================

Previous story: This St. Patrick’s Day there’s going to be a dinner, raffle and silent auction to benefit one of our own. Kingsley Field Firefighter Tim VanLeeuwen was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and proceeds from this event are going to cover his medical and travel expenses while he battles this.

Over 100 raffle items will be available including golf/hotel stays, sports memorabilia, artwork, restaurant gift certificates, Beavers Football tickets, tools, guns, furniture and even a U of O helmet worn and autographed by Marcus Mariota and more.

The Kinglsey Firefighters Association St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, Raffle and Silent Auction at the Klamath County Fairgrounds - Doors open at 5:30p, dinner at 6p (sold out), raffle and silent auction ongoing throughout the night.