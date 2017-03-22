Great News For Our State’s Unemployment Rate

By: Christy Lynn
Salem, Ore. – Great news, our state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4% in February, down from 4.3% in January. This was the lowest unemployment rate Oregon has seen since records started being kept in the 70’s. Oregon’s 4% unemployment rate was better than the average lowest nationwide rate of 4.7%.
The Oregon Employment Department says last month there were 82,000 Oregonians out of work, but that’s still the lowest number since the mid 90’s.
In February, nonfarm payroll employment gained 8,200 jobs, following a revised gain of 700 in January. Government grew the most of all the major sectors, as it added 4,400 jobs. Healthcare and Social Assistance employed 2,400 people, Manufacturing added 1,300 jobs and Construction hired 900 people in February.
Transportation, Utilities and Warehousing were the only industries to lose jobs, about 1,400. But overall, job wise, Oregon is growing faster than the U.S. growth rate of 1.6%.
The next statewide jobs report is due out April 18th.