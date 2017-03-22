Five Car Accident North Of Portland Claims One Life

By: Christy Lynn
St Helens, Ore. – Wednesday morning March 22nd, around 9:55am, troopers from the Oregon State Police in the St. Helens area, just north of Portland, responded to a five car crash on US 30 near the Sauvie Island Bridge.
It appears that 58 year old Lewis Demars of Scappoose was driving his pickup eastbound when he crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic. Demars hit 46 year old Steven Richards of Vancouver WA, nearly head on. Richards car spun into a dump truck operated by 38 year old Michael Williams of Portland. After Richards car hit the dump truck, it then traveled over the center line into oncoming traffic and collided with a car driven by 61 year old Laurie Davis, also from Scappoose. Meanwhile, the pickup truck driven by Demars, kept going and crashed head on into a utility van, operated by 26 year old Breckon Scott from Camas, WA.
Demars was pronounced dead at the scene. Richards, Davis and Scott were transported to Emanuel Hospital with injuries. While Williams was uninjured.
Both lanes of US 30 were closed for about three hours while OSP investigated. OSP was assisted by the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Fire and Rescue, Scappoose Fire and Rescue and Oregon Department of Transportation.