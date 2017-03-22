Commissioners Okay Funds For Both City And County School Projects

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Board of Commissioners recently approved contributing funding to two school related projects, one for city schools and one for county schools.

For the County schools: $310 thousand dollars to working on a design to relieve traffic congestion around Ferguson School. Hopefully to be completed by the next school year.

For the City schools: $155 thousand dollars for a project to be determined. The Commissioners are going to take the time to decide best where/how the money should be spent. Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris said “I’d like to support a project related to roads and/or sidewalks at one of our city schools since these are from dollars that sit in the road fund currently. There are a lot of needs at many of our schools, I’m excited to see what we can work with the schools on, to benefit local youth and families.”

The funding for both projects will come from the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program. SRS dollars are federal funds disbursed to counties to support roads and schools. It’s directed at timber counties as a safety net after environmental policies caused dramatic reductions in timber receipts to counties. SRS expired in 2015 and has not been reauthorized.