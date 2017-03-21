Sprague River Getting Higher

By: Christy Lynn
Word from Morgan Lindsay at the Office of Emergency Management here in Klamath Falls, is that both the Sprague and Williamson Rivers are running high this week with the extra rain we’ve had. But as of now, neither is expected to reach flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the gauge in Beatty, the Sprague River should crest around 8.3 feet later today, just below flood stage. It will most likely remain at this level through Thursday. But so far nothing like the 9.66 feet last month.
Meanwhile the Williamson River, not far from Modoc Point could crest near 7.6 feet sometime on Thursday and remain high through Friday. Use caution near any river in or near flood stage, as water can erode the banks and make them unstable.