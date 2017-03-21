Speed Zone Meeting In Medford This Wednesday March 22nd

Medford, Ore. – Tomorrow, Wednesday March 22nd, the city of Medford will be host to a meeting of the Oregon Speed Zone Review Panel. The panel is looking into the possibility of raising the speed limits on our freeways from 55-60mph in certain areas. This would be the speed limit for the trucks and not passenger vehicles for I-5, I-84 and I-20.

The public’s feedback is welcome, either Wednesday at the meeting or if you can’t get to Medford, you can put your two cents in online. Email them to: interstatespeedcomments@odot.state.or.us.

Wednesday March 22nd at 5:30 pm at the Medford Santo Community Center Main Hall, 701 N. Columbus Ave.