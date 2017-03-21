A Look At Our Precipitation, Upcoming Temps And 1st Fire Season Statement

Salem,Ore. – Even though the mountain snowpack accumulation has slightly slowed and the temperatures have been a little bit warmer lately, we are still well above normal across the state.
The coming months should be a little cooler than normal for the Northeastern two-thirds of the state, since the NOAA Climate Prediction Center has forecasted increased probability of lower than normal temperatures there. Here in Southern Oregon, we should be at about normal temps and the chance that we could see more rain is higher than normal, especially for the next two weeks.
Precipitation statewide is well above normal. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a weak El Nino system by mid 2017 but then strengthening to moderate intensity by this summer. Generally El Nino brings warmer and drier conditions to the Pacific Northwest.
Let’s talk streamflows: Statewide average for early March shows we were well over 200% of normal and regionally, east the Cascades it’s almost 300% of normal. Plus with all the rain and snow melt, a large number of the state’s reservoirs are filling at a rapid pace.
Most reservoirs in the state are on their way to full capacity, however there are still a couple in eastern Oregon that is below normal for this time of year.
The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report indicates the entire state (100%) is no longer listed in any drought category. The last time that happened was in October of 2011.
Fire Season: The Oregon Department of Forestry issued this statement regarding the first fire season 2017: “Current fuels in the state are either wet or white. While there has been recent snowmelt with the warm rain, it doesn’t appear the existing snowpack will leave the high country early this spring. Spring temperatures are likely to be near average or below average and moisture is likely to be above average. Drought has left the state and combined with the other listed climate conditions, fire season is likely to be below average again.”