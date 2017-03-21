Oregon Inmate Dies Unexpectedly

Umatilla, Ore. – 72 year old David Lewis Purcell, an Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) inmate died unexpectedly early this morning, apparently of natural causes at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution. Even though no foul play is suspected, as with all unanticipated deaths in state prisons, the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division will start an investigation.

Purcell was transported at 4:45am this morning to an off-site medical facility and then was pronounced dead at 5:30am.

Authorities have tried to notify next of kin but so far have been unsuccessful. Purcell entered prison in 1999, on 3 counts of sodomy in the first degree and 1 count of sexual penetration in the first degree, in Clackamas County. He was scheduled to be released in 2025.

Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) is a multi-custody prison in Umatilla that houses approximately 1,800 male inmates.