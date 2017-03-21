Klamath Falls, One Of The Top 10 Retirement Spots In Oregon

New York, N.Y. – If you plan to retire in the Basin or have already, you’re in good company. A recent study on the Best Places to Retire, done by the financial technology company SmartAsset, shows that out of the top 10 places to retire in Oregon, Klamath Falls is number 8.

The research rates cities by their tax friendliness, recreational and social opportunities for seniors as well as the availability of medical care. Roseburg was number one, and behind us in the number 9 spot is Astoria followed by Junction City Oregon which rounds out the top 10. The full 10 in order are:

Roseburg Florence Hood River Brookings Ontario Grants Pass Ashland Klamath Falls Astoria Junction City

For more info on the study and to use an interactive map, visit: smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator?year=2017#Oregon