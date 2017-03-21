Klamath County Looking For New Logo Design

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – The County is updating their logo and they want the public’s input. Commissioner Derrick DeGroot says “the current County logo, designed in 1976, does a great job of capturing some of Klamath County’s strengths, however, some 40 years later, the board feels it’s time to modernize the look, while still incorporating Klamath County’s best attributes.”
So if you want to submit a new logo design, get it in by April 1st – email it to bocc@klamathcounty.org. The designer of the winning logo will be featured in a news release and on the county’s website. Adobe Illustrator is best however all formats will be considered. Board Chair Kelley Minty Morris said “the board loves the idea of getting people involved in this process, we want people to feel proud of how their county looks.”