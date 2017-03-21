KID Getting High Tech With OIT Alumnus’ Project

Klamath Falls, Ore. – At the Klamath Irrigation District (KID) Planning Advisory Commission meeting on Monday, a number of things were discussed. Most interestingly, Tony Hernandez, who graduated from OIT, designed a software system to help track water usage. It was his senior project and now KID is ready to give it a try. April 15th will be tentatively when they’ll test it out. Hernandez no longer lives in the area so they would bring him back on as a consultant, and he’ll assist with training and answer any questions about the software for the crew.
Currently the ditch riders use pen and paper for all their data and info and comments, etc. With this system, the paper will become pretty much obsolete, the staff won’t be as overworked and things will get done in a faster, more efficient manner.
If the trial run goes well and KID decides to lock in this system, they still need to decide where should they house their server, physically in their offices or rent space in the cloud. They also need to supply each ditch rider with an iPad or tablet and something to mount it on, so when they’re out in the field, they can input data as they go, as opposed to returning back to the office after a long day and inputting it into the computer.
Commissioner Josh DuBose suggested as part of their 5 year plan, they include a set of Standard Operating Procedures in case of drought. So that it’s planned in advance who will do what/where if there’s a drought. For example, how does KID operate…. How can they make the transfers better in the future… How to store excess water so it’s available before a drought hits….
Another idea the Commission had was to have all water users estimate/project how much water they’ll need allotted to them for irrigation season. Then once the season is over, compare what was actually used versus what they thought they might need. That way each user knows in general, how much they need per season. As DuBose said “if we forecast our need for drought” we’ll be prepared.
Also as part of their 5 year plan, bringing the Water Users Handbook current and then update it every year if needed, and get the handbook up onto the website. If all goes well they’re hoping to get an intern from OIT this summer who can take care of a lot of the data input. The intern can also double as in-house IT and work on possibly adding onto the software as they find different needs might be lacking.
Members of KWUA were also there since many of the items on the agenda affect both entities.