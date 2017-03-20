Wyden’s Town Hall Friday Had Both Supporters And Opponents

Klamath Falls, Ore – Senator Ron Wyden held a town hall on Friday evening at OIT’s Danny Miles Court. The audience was mostly supporters of Wyden but there were a few people who were not supporters.
Wyden definitely hit home the theme of The Oregon Way. He was not happy with the recent announcement of possible federal cuts in things like Meals on Wheels – calling it “brainless and heartless. When asked how he would fight against what some are now calling Trumpcare, Senator Wyden said he’s most passionate about keeping that pre existing condition in place. He also suggested creating larger health insurance pools so it’ll bring costs down.
Beverly Leigh from Safe Routes To Schools was there and asked the Senator to fill out one of her postcards and return it to them to show his support in the safe ride/bike to school program she’s a proponent of.
When asked about the issue of climate change and the current administration, Wyden said there are a few what he calls “Republican Wise Men” who are pro climate change – mentioning Jim Baker, George Schultz and Hank Paulson. Senator Wyden also said each of us can put “points on the board” every day by doing little things to help the environment.
The Senator was allowing 90 minutes for the entire town hall, but as he said he didn’t mind going “into overtime” to get most of the questions answered. Two residents were vocal about separate topics. One was in regards to Russia, saying that in his opinion this investigation of Russia tampering with our election was really a witch hunt, the other speaker questioned Wyden’s support of the Jordan Cove popeline saying isn’t that really contradictory to the Senator’s stance on promotion of more alternative sources of energy.
Senator Wyden did thank everyone from coming out to the Town Hall, saying “this is what the founding fathers had in mind.”