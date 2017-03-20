Spring Is Officially Here

Medford, Ore. – Happy first day of spring! This morning, Monday March 20th, around 3:30am PST, the sun was directly over the equator, which marks the Vernal/Spring equinox here in the Norhtern Hemisphere. For our friends down under, today is the first day of their Fall Equinox.

Today is one of two days out of the year when the Earth’s axis is tilted neither toward nor away from the sun, which makes a nearly equal amount of daylight and darkness. It’s also one of only two days each year that almost every spot on Earth, except the North and South poles, experiences a sunrise at due East and a sunset at due West.

The National Weather Service even has Seasonal Safety presentations. Here’s Spring: nws.noaa.gov/com/weatherreadynation/files/Spring_Safety_Presentation_2016.pdf