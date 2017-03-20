Klamath Falls Restaurant Hit With Violations From OLCC

Portland, Ore. – At their monthly meeting last week, the Commissioners of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, ratified the following fines and liquor license suspensions based on stipulated settlement: The QC Hibachi restaurant on Avalon Street here in Klamath Falls had two violations that carry a fine of just under $3 thousand dollars. QC Hibachi can either pay the fine or serve an 18 day liquor license suspension.

The first violation is for failing to verify the age of a minor before they sold or served him alcoholic beverages when he supposedly appeared to be under the age of 26. The second violation they were hit with was for mixing, selling or serving alcoholic beverages, or supervising those that do, without a valid service permit.