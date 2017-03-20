IRS Warns Taxpayers And Preparers Of Numerous Scams

Washington, D.C. – With tax time just around the corner, the Internal Revenue Service and state tax agencies are warning both consumers and tax professionals about last minute scams. It’s called ‘phishing’ and usually done via email but sometime via the phone. Some of the scams say they are requesting last-minute deposit changes for refunds or updates on accounts. The IRS reminds everyone to be on guard against suspicious activity and remember, the IRS will never send unsolicited emails or request sensitive data via email.

An example of one new scam has thieves posing as you the taxpayer, contacting your tax preparer to say “oh wait, here’s the new place where I want my refund sent” and they’ll then give a prepaid debit card. That way they get your refund. If you do need to actually change where your refund is going, the IRS says to verbally contact your preparer or use direct deposit.

Strengthening or changing your email password is also suggested for those that prepare taxes.

Another scam involves emails from fake tax software providers asking you to update your info online. Any email, text or phone call that asks for sensitive data such as Social Security numbers, passwords, and/or bank account and credit card numbers should be questioned. The IRS has set up an email that you can forward those fake emails to should you receive one: phishing@irs.gov.

And remember to never open an attachment or link from someone or some company you don’t know or seems suspicious, as that could cause a virus to be downloaded onto your computer.

If you’d like more information on the IRS and security surrounding your tax returns, please visit: irs.gov/individuals/taxes-security-together