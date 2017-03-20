Fire In Klamath Falls Destroys One Home, But No Injuries

By: Christy Lynn
Klamath Falls, Ore. – Sunday night March 19th around 9pm, Klamath County Fire District 1 was dispatched to a structure fire in the 2500 block of White Ave. When crews got to the scene, they found that all of the occupants safely made it out of the house and they were trying to put out the fire.
It didn’t take long for the Klamath County fire crew to extinguish it, the fire was under control in about 5 minutes. Afterwards, authorities stayed on the scene for over an hour and a half to make sure it was completely out.
Unfortunately the house had significant damage inside and most of their belongings were lost. The residents were able to find a place to stay nearby with family. .
KCFD 1 believes the fire started due to cooking going on unattended.